The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council is asking the government to discontinue plans of extending the current closed season period for artisanal fisher-folks to two months.

They argue that staying out of business for the proposed two months will negatively affect their finances and livelihood hence their opposition to such an idea.

The concerns follow a statement by the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye indicating government’s intention to extend the closed fishing season to two months.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Member of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, Nana Jojo Solomon said the extension could be considered in the future when enough measures have been put in place.

“The fishermen live from hand to mouth, predominantly, so if you ask them to stay at home for one full month, I think that is enough punishment for our own deeds but two months I think that will be a little bit on the high side,” he noted.

Last year, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture declared a nationwide closed season for fishing from May 15 to June 15, 2019.

This was aimed at allowing the depleting fish stock to replenish.

Despite the announcement, many stakeholders in the fisheries sector opposed the ban because of what they said was the failure of the Ministry to inform them ahead of time.

However, on May 3rd, 2019, with a few days to the start of the nationwide closed fishing season, some fishermen demanded the date be changed from May to July.

They said that though they acknowledge that the closure of the fishing season is crucial, the date announced by the Ministry is useless because it is not backed by scientific research.