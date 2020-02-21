The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in the Eastern Region marked the 2020 Chocolate Day by distributing chocolate to children and their caretakers on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Speaking to Citi News after distributing the chocolate, the Eastern Regional Manager of the GTA, Frederick Adjei Rudolph said the authority will continue to support the hospital for the next to years.

“This year the theme for our celebration is ‘My Chocolate Experience, My Holistic Well-being’ and because of that we organized a health screening on Wednesday at New Apapamu where residents of the area were screened to help improve their health and well-being”.

“We are grateful to the management of this facility for hosting us and we want to assure them that for the next two years our concentration will be on this hospital and whenever we want to have any event, they will be our first point of call,” he added.

The Acting Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Cardinal Newton who was delighted by the gesture from the Ghana Tourism Authority called on other institutions to also consider the hospital when taking up projects as part of their corporate social responsibilities.