An immediate indefinite ban has been placed on commercial and livelihood activities that involve the use of open-air outdoor fire, such as hunting and palm wine-tapping, at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

The move, according to the Ghana National Fire Service in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region, has become necessary as a result of the fast depleting vegetative cover of the Kwahu ridge.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Fire Commander of the Mpraeso Fire Station, ADO2 Raphael Sem, said all lawbreakers will be prosecuted to save the Mountain from imminent danger.

“…palm wine tappers as well, the charcoal burners; when they see anybody who can be described as persons causing such activities, you will be sent to the police station and the law courts as well and you will be prosecuted.”

He also noted that there was a task force actively policing the area.

“Any advice you give them, they are not really taking it into consideration so education is still ongoing and the task force is [also working],” ADO2 noted.

He concluding saying the ban on hunting and the ban on burning bushes will continue “until we experience rainfall.”