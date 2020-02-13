The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says they will soon engage various stakeholder groups in the country on the issue of climate change and how to safeguard the environment.

This comes after a delegation from the EPA returned from their participation in the two-week-long COP 25 climate event in Spain between 2nd and 12th December 2019.

The event which was on various thematic areas including Energy, Water, Agriculture and Forestry, however, ended inconclusively with no key decisions made.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Director for Corporate Affairs of the EPA, Angelina Ama Tutuaa said the EPA is targeting various unions for direct impact of issues regarding climate change on the society.

“We are doing our best but you need to also understand that if people do not understand the issues, they will not comply with what we are talking about. So that is why we started with the media. We would still go out there and discuss further. Our target is with the unions. We have a working committee; the response measure technical working group and there we have the unions, research institutions, and the sectors that are implementing the nationally determined contribution. The unions will be our conduit to talking to the bigger body,” she stated.

Gov’t committed to fighting climate change

President Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier said that Ghana is joining other countries across the world to demand a comprehensive action plan to address issues of climate change.

The issue of climate change has dominated discussions at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing a press conference on the sideline of the World Economic Forum, Nana Akufo-Addo, outlined some steps adopted by his government in the fight, saying the issues of climate change must be dealt with seriously.