Periodic surveys in Ghana have shown that the practice of exclusive breastfeeding in the general population is a little over 50 %. However, little is known about this among professional working mothers, particularly its duration after maternity leave.

Female workers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay in Ghana, and this can be extended by two additional weeks in case of caesarean or abnormal delivery.

In this report, Citi News’ Phyliss Naa Lankai Lamptey takes a look at how women in the public health sector face challenges in adhering to exclusive breastfeeding.