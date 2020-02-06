A 34- year-old unemployed, Iddrisu Yahaya is in the grips of the Techiman Police Command in the Bono East Region for impersonating as a lawyer.

According to the Techiman Police the accused person who is a resident of Tema was at the Techiman Circuit to appear as a Counsel for some accused persons but in the process was arrested.

Narrating circumstances leading to his arrest, the Public Relations Office of the Bono East Regional Police Command, ASP Henry Ofori Addo said: “During the trials, he informed the trial judge, his honour Alexander Graham as the counsel for the accused person. The judge became suspicious because normally if you are appearing before a court for the first time, you need to introduce yourself so that the judge will acknowledge you as a legal person who has been certified and the judge was not convinced about the sort of response the suspect gave so he asked the suspect to identify himself by his registration number and his license and the answer he gave was not convincing to the judge and so he called the Police and ordered the Police to arrest him.”

The Police have begun investigations into the incident.

Background

In times past, people have been arrested for acts of impersonation or acting to be members of different professions.

These actions of imposters have been on the rise in recent days.

The Ghana Police Service arrested a middle-aged self-employed man, Bernard Eshun, for posing as an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, attached to the 42 Engineers Regiment.

He is in the grips of the Commercial Crimes Unit of the Ghana Police Headquarters.

The suspect, who was first arrested by some staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra West Region, was later handed over to the Police