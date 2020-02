Family members of a 46-year-old Comfort Owusu Afriyie who was killed at the Cedar Crescent hotel in Kumasi earlier this year have reiterated calls for law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to help ensure swift delivery of justice in the matter as well as other unresolved murders in the region.

The family members have described the death of Comfort Owusu Afriyie as a big blow and they believe ensuring swift justice delivery will give them some respite.