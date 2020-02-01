The family of an alleged victim of police brutality is demanding justice from the Ghana Police Service.

The family is asking the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh to personally intervene in the matter.

According to the 21-year-old victim [name withheld], a driver’s mate, he was assaulted by a police woman and her civilian relatives at Sakumono.

The alleged assault came as a result of a heated argument with the police officer.

Left with two cuts on the head, one each on the chest and arm, the victim recounted to Citi News’ Security Correspondent, Anas Seidu how the police officer abused him on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

