Data gathered from the ongoing Ghana card mass registration by the National Identification Authority (NIA) shows that farmers come first if registrants are categorized based on occupation.

So far, 8.5 million (8,512,320) Ghanaians have registered for the Ghana Card as of February 8, 2020.

According to the data, 1.4 million (1,484,331) farmers have so far registered as of the above data, making them the highest occupation.

In the second position are students, with 1.3 million (1,302,612) of them registering for the Ghana Card so far.

The third-highest category of people that have registered for the card is retail market traders, who numbered 791,760.

The data compiled by NIA shows that out of 8.5 million (8,512,320) Ghanaians registered, 453,421 are unemployed, and this places them at the fourth position.

The number of teachers who have so far registered for the Ghana Card reached 367,121 as at February 8, 2020, ranking fifth.

For businessmen and women who have registered for the Ghana Card, they amounted to 324,431, and this places them in the sixth position.

For tailors, dressmakers, sewers, upholsterers and related workers, their total number is 267,943, and this puts them in the seventh position.

Ranking in the eighth position are hairdressers, barbers, beauticians and related workers with a figure of 204,507.

The number of retirees who have so far registered for the Ghana card are 179,155, ranking in 9th position.

The NIA data revealed that the number of bricklayers, carpenters and other construction workers is 119,829.

The mass registration currently going on in the Central, Western and Western North regions would end on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The NIA is yet to conduct registration in the Eastern Region.