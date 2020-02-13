Fidelity Bank on Thursday, February 13, 2020 presented a cake to Citi FM as part of this year’s World Radio Day celebrations.

The gesture was part of the bank’s efforts in acknowledging the role radio has played in the development of Ghana.

It was also to strongly acknowledge the contribution and commitment of Citi FM in shaping national discourse and policies for the socio-economic development in the country.

Citi FM has for the past 15 years served Ghanaians with quality programming in news, current affairs, sports, entertainment, advocacy, and campaigns – a niche that has sealed the station’s name as the top English speaking radio station in Ghana in terms of audience ratings and listenership.

This is evident in the number of awards the station has received over the years particularly with its flagship morning show; The Citi Breakfast Show.

Celebrated annually on February 13, World Radio Day is a date proclaimed by United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate radio broadcast, improve international cooperation among radio broadcasters and encourage decision-makers to create and provide access to information through radio, including community radios.

It is also an occasion to draw attention to the unique value of radio, which remains the medium to reach the widest audiences.

The 2020 edition is being celebrated under the theme, ‘Radio and Diversity’ to bring the focus on diversity, linguistic tolerance and plurilingualism.

