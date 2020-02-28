The Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic (UCMAS), a company that organizes arithmetic quiz for school children has held a congratulatory ceremony for successful pupils in the 2019 UCMAS Competition. Awards were presented to 28 pupils for their excellence in the world championship.

The 24th UCMAS World Championship was held from December 6 to December 7 in Cambodia. Four Ghanaian pupils emerged as part of the overall best 12 winners. The four champions were; Daniel Yaw Ankomah Mensah, Suhani Kothari, Ishmael Hector Nii Nortei Morton, and Cena Awontirim.

The theme for the event was ‘a decade of International Training and brain development’.

Mr. Girish Gurbani, Director of UCMAS West Africa, giving the background of UCMAS, said, UCMAS was a subsidiary of UCMAS Educational Group in Malaysia and has been in Ghana since September 2007.

He said the inspiration to establish UCMAS in Ghana came after he and his wife visited the country and realized the need to develop the arithmetical competences of Ghanaian school children.

Mr Roger Ohemeng, Chief Executive Officer of UCMAS Ghana, said UCMAS has partnered more than 700 basic schools in the competition in the country.

He charged parents to invest in their children and cited UCMAS as very good grounds to invest in.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Pre-Tertiary Education encouraged schools across the country to enrol in the UCMAS program, this he believes will drive away from the mathematics phobia among pupils.

Universal concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), is a company in Ghana that deals in the training and development of the brain of children between four to fourteen years, to help them develop their listening skills, memory retention, and concentration abilities

Also in attendance were; Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr William Quaitoo, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Education, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, parents, among others.