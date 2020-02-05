The state has filed fresh charges against the founder of defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, as well as five other persons over their respective roles in the collapse of the bank in 2017.

The prosecution in the facts sheet stated that, the five others being hauled before the court are; Johnson Pandit Asiama, Raymond Amanfu, UT Holdings Ltd., Catherine Johnson and Robert Kwesi Armah.

Johnson Pandit Asiama (1st accused), was the 2nd Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG) between May 2016 and December 2017.

Raymond Amanfu (2nd accused), was the Head of Banking Supervision Department (BSD) at BOG from 2014 to October 2017.

UT Holdings Limited (UT Holdings – 3rd accused), is a holding company which held shares in UT Bank Ghana Limited (UT).

Prince Kofi Amoabeng (4th accused), was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UT from its inception in 2009 until his retirement on 31st December 2015. He is a shareholder and Director of UT Holdings.

Catherine Johnson (5th accused), was the Head of Treasury who had also acted as the Head of Corporate Banking of UT.

Robert Kwesi Armah (6th accused), was the General Manager of Corporate Banking of UT.

The new charges include fraudulent breach of trust, fabrication of evidence and deceit of public officer.

Below are the charges:

Count One

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated an amount of $7,000,000 which was entrusted to UT Bank in trust for the Registrar of the High Court, Commercial Division, Accra.

Count Two

Statement of Offence

Fabrication of evidence contrary to section 213 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in or about February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to pervert the course of justice made a document containing a false statement that an amount of $7,000,000 had been deposited into an escrow account in the name of the Registrar of the High Court with intent to mislead a Justice of the High Court in a judicial proceeding.

Count Three

Statement of Offence

Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in or about February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to obstruct the course of justice endeavoured to deceive the High Court by representing to the Registrar of the High Court that an escrow account which had been opened in the name of the Registrar of the court had an amount of $7,000,000 deposited into the said account, a representation you knew to be false.

Count Four

Statement of Offence

Fabrication of evidence contrary to section 213 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Catherine Johnson in May 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to pervert the course of justice made a document containing false statements on details of a call investment of $7,000,000 with intent to mislead a Justice of the High Court in a judicial proceeding.

Count Five

Statement of Offence

Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Catherine Johnson in May 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to obstruct the course of justice endeavoured to deceive the High Court judge by representing to the Registrar of the High Court that $7,000,000 had been invested in the name of the Registrar at 2% per annum, a statement you knew to be false.

Count Six

Statement of Offence

Conspiracy to commit crime namely fabrication of evidence contrary to sections 23(1) and 213 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Catherine Johnson and 2) Robert Kwesi Armah in October 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to pervert the course of justice acted together with a common purpose to commit crime namely fabrication of evidence.

Count Seven

Statement of Offence

Fabrication of evidence contrary to section 213 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

1) Catherine Johnson 2) Robert Kwesi Armah in October 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to pervert the course of justice made a document containing false statements on details of call investment of $7,000,000 with intent to mislead a Justice of the High Court in a judicial proceeding.

Count Eight

Statement of Offence

Conspiracy to commit crime namely Deceit of Public Officer contrary to sections 23(1) and 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Catherine Johnson and 2) Robert Kwesi Armah in October 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to obstruct the course of justice acted together with a common purpose to commit crime namely Deceit of Public Officer.

Count Nine

Statement of Offence

Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Catherine Johnson 2) Robert Kwesi Armah in October 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to obstruct the course of justice endeavoured to deceive the High Court judge by representing to the Registrar of the High Court that $7,000,000 had been invested in the name of the Registrar at 2% per annum, a statement you knew to be false.

Count Ten

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in April 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵2,235,351.45 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT SOS Fund.

Count Eleven

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in April 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵2,235,351.45 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT SOS Fund.

Count Twelve

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵1,383,374.58 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the Forestry Commission.

Count Thirteen

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵1,383,374.58 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the Forestry Commission.

Count Fourteen

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵1,813,077.52 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the ECG Staff Fund.

Count Fifteen

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵1,813,077.52 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the ECG Staff Fund.

Count Sixteen

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵1,507,817.81 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the ECG Staff Fund.

Count Seventeen

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵1,507,817.81 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the ECG Staff Fund.

Count Eighteen

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵2,100,000 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT SOS Fund.

Count Nineteen

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵2,100,000 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT SOS Fund.

Count Twenty

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵2,727,521.95 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the National Communications Authority.

Count Twenty-One

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵2,727,521.95 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the National Communications Authority.

Count Twenty-Two

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of $2,799,917 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the WAICA-Re.

Count Twenty-Three

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in August 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of $2,799,917 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for WAICA-Re.

Count Twenty-Four

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in November 2014 and December 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵16,691,984.00 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Databank Financial Services.

Count Twenty-Five

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng between November 2014 and December 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵16,691,984.00 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Databank Financial Services.

Count Twenty-Six

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in May 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵2,064,276.03 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SIC Life Company Ltd.

Count Twenty-Seven

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in May 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵2,064,276.03 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SIC Life Company Ltd.

Count Twenty-Eight

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in September 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵10,479,134 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for National Health Insurance Authority.

Count Twenty-Nine

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in September 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵10,479,134 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for National Health Insurance Authority.

Count Thirty

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in November 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of $4 million which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Best Point Insurance Limited.

Count Thirty-One

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in November 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of $4 million which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Best Point Insurance Limited.

Count Thirty-Two

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in December 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of $2 million which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Special Investments Company Limited.

Count Thirty-Three

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in December 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of $2 million which was invested in UT Bank in trust for Special Investments Company Limited.

Count Thirty-Four

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in November 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵650,000 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT Employees Group Scheme.

Count Thirty-Five

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in November 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵650,000 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for SSNIT Employees Group Scheme.

Count Thirty-Six

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime, namely, Fraudulent Breach of Trust, contrary to sections 20(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

UT Holdings Limited in January 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Prince Kofi Amoabeng to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH₵4,050,607.86 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the Export Development and Investment Fund.

Count Thirty-Seven

Statement of Offence

Fraudulent Breach of Trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng in January 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH₵4,050,607.86 which was invested in UT Bank in trust for the Export Development and Investment Fund.

Count Thirty-Eight

Statement of Offence

Fraudulently Causing Financial Loss to the Republic contrary to section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng between 2014 and 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region fraudulently caused financial loss of GH₵45,703,145.20 to the Republic.

Count Thirty-Nine

Statement of Offence

Fraudulently Causing Financial Loss to the Republic contrary to section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Prince Kofi Amoabeng between 2014 and 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region fraudulently caused financial loss of $8,799,917 to the Republic.

Count Forty

Statement of Offence

Contravention of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612) contrary to sections 46(h) and 67(a) of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).

Particulars of Offence

Johnson Asiama in May 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region granted liquidity support to UT Bank in the sum of GH₵460 million without satisfying the prescribed conditions set out in the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).

Count Forty-One

Statement of Offence

Abetment of crime namely wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to sections 20(1) and 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Raymond Amanfu in May 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region abetted Johnson Pandit Asiama to wilfully cause financial loss of GH₵460 million to the Republic.

Count Forty-Two

Statement of Offence

Wilfully Causing Financial Loss to the Republic contrary to section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Particulars of Offence

Johnson Pandit Asiama in 2016 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, wilfully caused financial loss of GH₵413.09 million to the Republic.