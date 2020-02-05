The founder of the now-defunct uniBank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is facing 68 counts on charges of fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, dishonestly receiving and falsification of accounts.
Dr. Duffuor will be facing trial alongside the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiama, Hoda Holdings Limited, Kwabena Duffour II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Elsie Dansoa Kyereh, Jeffrey Amon, Benjamin Ofori and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh.
Find below the charge sheet
Count One
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢48,269,477.75 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 2 of 26
Count Two
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢48,269,477.75 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Three
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢48,269,477.75 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Four
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1)Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢164,051,706.14 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 3 of 26
Count Five
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢164,051,706.14 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Six
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in 2015 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢164,051,706.14 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Seven
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to Page 4 of 26
dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢332,039,936.46 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Eight
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢332,039,936.46 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Nine
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢332,039,936.46 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Ten
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 5 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢63,522,592.32 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Eleven
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢63,522,592.32 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twelve
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢63,522,592.32 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Thirteen
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 6 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1)Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢5,432,500.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fourteen
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1)Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢5,432,500.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifteen
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢5,432,500.00 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Sixteen
Statement of Offence
Dishonestly receiving contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
Kwabena Duffuor between January 2014 and February 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly received the sum of GH¢663,283,917.19 knowing it to have been obtained by means of a criminal offence.
Count Seventeen
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
Kwabena Duffuor between January 2014 and February 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region took possession of the sum of GH¢663,283,917.19 knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Eighteen
Statement of Offence
Dishonestly receiving contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
HODA Holdings Limited between January 2014 and February 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly received the sum of GH¢663,283,917.19 knowing it to have been obtained by means of a criminal offence. Page 8 of 26
Count Nineteen
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
HODA Holdings Limited between January 2014 and February 2018 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region converted the sum of GH¢663,283,917.19 knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Twenty
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 27th April, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢35,000,000.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twenty-One
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 27th April, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of Page 9 of 26
GH¢35,000,000.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twenty-Two
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 27th April, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢35,000,000.00 to Ghana Oil Company Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Twenty-Three
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, between November 2015 and September 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢74,394,280.92 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twenty-Four
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 10 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis between November 2015 and September 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢74,394,280.92 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twenty-Five
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis between November 2015 and September 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢74,394,280.92 to related parties of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Twenty-Six
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, in June 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of $13,454,483.47 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 11 of 26
Count Twenty-Seven
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in June 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of $13,454,483.47 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Twenty-Eight
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis in June 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of $13,454,483.47 to a related party of uniBank Ghana Limited knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Twenty-Nine
Statement of Offence
Contravention of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612) contrary to sections 46(h) and 67(a) of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612).
Particulars of Offence
Johnson Pandit Asiama in or about September 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region granted a facility in the sum of GH₵300 million to Universal Merchant Bank for the benefit of unibank Ghana Limited without satisfying the prescribed conditions set out in the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612). Page 12 of 26
Count Thirty
Statement of Offence
Wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
Johnson Pandit Asiama in or about September 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region, wilfully caused financial loss of GH₵150 million to the Republic.
Count Thirty-One
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢146,867,169.26 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Thirty-Two
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016, in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢146,867,169.26 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 13 of 26
Count Thirty-Three
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December 2016, in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢146,867,169.26 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Thirty-Four
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢67,314,119.25 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Thirty-Five
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about the 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated Page 14 of 26
the sum of GH¢67,314,119.25 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Thirty-Six
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢67,314,119.25 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Thirty-Seven
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢61,194,653.86 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Thirty-Eight
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 15 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢61,194,653.86 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Thirty-Nine
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢61,194,653.86 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Forty
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on or about 5th December 2016 in the Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢36,716,792.32 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 16 of 26
Count Forty-One
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢36,716,792.32 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Forty-Two
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢36,716,792.32 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Forty-Three
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢5,048,560.05 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 17 of 26
Count Forty-Four
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢5,048,560.05 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Forty-Five
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢5,048,560.05 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Forty-Six
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with Page 18 of 26
a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢4,130,637.15 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Forty-Seven
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 5th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢4,130,637.15 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Forty-Eight
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on 5th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢4,130,637.15 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Forty-Nine
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 19 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 6th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢1,588,831.35 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 6th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢1,588,831.35 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-One
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on or about 6th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of GH¢1,588,831.35 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Fifty-Two
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely fraudulent breach of trust contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, and 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 6th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate the sum of GH¢1,941,901.45 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-Three
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, on or about 6th December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated the sum of GH¢1,941,901.45 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-Four
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis on or about 6th December, 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of
GH¢1,941,901.45 to Merchant Bank Ghana Limited for the purchase of adb Bank shares knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Fifty-Five
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime, namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, and 3) Kwadwo Opoku Okoh between November 2013 and February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate an amount of $9,546,600.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-Six
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, 3) Kwadwo Opoku Okoh between November 2013 and February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated an amount of $9,546,600.00 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-Seven
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749). Page 22 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis between November 2013 and February 2014 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region transferred the sum of $9,546,600.00 to WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc for the purchase of shares in WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Fifty-Eight
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime, namely fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to sections 23(1) and 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, and 3) Kwadwo Opoku Okoh between November 2016 and December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region agreed to act together with a common purpose to dishonestly appropriate an amount of $9,167,357.12 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited.
Count Fifty-Nine
Statement of Offence
Fraudulent breach of trust, contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, 3) Kwadwo Opoku Okoh between November 2016 and December 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region dishonestly appropriated an amount of $9,167,357.12 which was entrusted to you in trust for depositors of uniBank Ghana Limited. Page 23 of 26
Count Sixty
Statement of Offence
Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis between November 2016 and December 2016 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region transferred the sum of $9,167,357.12 to WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc for the purchase of shares in WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc knowing it to be proceeds of crime.
Count Sixty-One
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime, namely falsification of accounts, contrary to sections 23(1) and 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, and 3) Benjamin Ofori in January 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to defraud agreed to act together with a common purpose to falsify accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢227,450,000 as loans.
Count Sixty-Two
Statement of Offence
Falsification of accounts contrary to section 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Page 24 of 26
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis 3) Benjamin Ofori in January 2016 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, with intent to defraud, falsified accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢227,450,000 as loans which you knew to be false.
Count Sixty-Three
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime, namely falsification of accounts, contrary to sections 23(1) and 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh and 4) Jeffrey Amon in November 2016 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to defraud agreed to act together with a common purpose to falsify accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢601,305,250 as loans.
Count Sixty-Four
Statement of Offence
Falsification of accounts contrary to section 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh 4) Jeffrey Amon, in November 2016 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, with intent to defraud, falsified the accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢601,305,250 as loans which you knew to be false. Page 25 of 26
Count Sixty-Five
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime, namely falsification of accounts, contrary to sections 23(1) and 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II, 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh 4) Jeffrey Amon in November 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region with intent to defraud agreed to act together with a common purpose to falsify accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of $71 million as loan.
Count Sixty-Six
Statement of Offence
Falsification of accounts contrary to section 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh 4) Jeffrey Amon, in November 2017 in Accra in the Greater-Accra Region, with intent to defraud, falsified the accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect the sum of $71 million as loans which you knew to be false.
Count Sixty-Seven
Statement of Offence
Conspiracy to commit crime namely falsification of account, contrary to sections 23(1) and 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh and 4) Jeffrey Amon in December, 2017 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region Page 26 of 26
agreed to act together with a common purpose to falsify the accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢102,000,000.00 as loans.
Count Sixty-Eight
Statement of Offence
Falsification of accounts contrary to section 140(1)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
Particulars of Offence
1) Kwabena Duffuor II 2) Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis 3) Elsie Dansoa Kyereh 4) Jeffrey Amon, in December 2017 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, with intent to defraud, falsified the accounts of uniBank Ghana Limited to reflect an amount of GH¢102,000,000.00 as loans which you knew to be false.
DATED AT THE OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL THIS …… DAY OF FEBRUARY 2020.
YVONNE ATAKORA OBUOBISA
DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS