Galaxy International School, one of the prestigious International schools in Accra, has marked its 15th annual Intercultural Festival, under the theme “Our Culture, Our Pride, Our Oneness, Our Strength.”

The festival, which is held annually at the forecourt of the school, was graced by dignitaries and representatives from various foreign missions.

Addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of the school, Mehmet Akmermer, said the school is built on the foundation of unity, acceptance of diversity and peaceful coexistence.

He explained how culture is not just a way of life, but the life wire of people, emphasizing that the school has over the years fostered a spirit of multiculturalism to encourage tolerance and peaceful co-existence among its multi-ethnic students and staff community.

According to him, “a community without culture cannot be referred to as a living community.”

Mr. Tepeli said “Galaxy International School brings together students from 35 different nations who come with different experiences from their different cultural backgrounds, yet the school fosters a spirit of multiculturalism to encourage tolerance and peaceful co-existence among multi-ethnic students and staff.”

He said the school, through the yearly celebration of the intercultural festival, presents another opportunity to appreciate the uniqueness of various cultures while celebrating commonness.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Monica Ankrah, called on citizens of all nations to coexist peacefully by respecting the cultural beliefs and practices of others.

She commended management of Galaxy International School for the initiative, noting that it will help the youth to understand and relate to the customs of others irrespective of race and ethnicity.

Mrs. Ankrah was quick to add that one great source of joy and happiness in life is in human relationships and connections and that if we are capable of being open to each other, to connect and truly belong to one another, we will have more joy in our lives. She concluded by saying that we should appreciate each other’s cultures because every individual’s culture makes him unique.

The Executive Officer of the National Service Scheme, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, who was the chairman for the occasion hailed the school for creating an environment that celebrates and embraces differences, he went on to say that in today’s globalized world, coupled with the changing trends in the reformation of the educational sector, it is important for school authorities to institute programmes and policies that embrace the trend.

There was a display of various paraphernalia and artifacts showcasing the rich culture of the various nationalities amidst music, choreography, poetry recitals and others.

Some of the dignitaries who attended included Mr. Augusto da Silva Cunha, Ambassador of Angola to Ghana, Mohammed Abdelrahman Yasin Mohamed, Ambassador of Sudan to Ghana, and Mr. Aaron Adarkwa, the District Director of Education, Adentan. Equally present were representatives from the Ethiopian Embassy as well as the High Commissions of Britain and Nigeria.

Galaxy International School has plans of opening another branch of its Primary/Preschool section at its Secondary premises located at Ashale Botwe.

The school thus urged parents and guardians who envision the best for their children to consider enrolling them into this great school where excellence reigns in an environment of multiculturalism.