Justice Offei Jnr, a young startup business leader has been appointed as the Country Director at GEM in Ghana.

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) is owned by the Global Entrepreneurial Research Association (GERA), headquartered in the UK.

Initiated in 1997 as a partnership between London Business School and Babson College.

The GEM research project is an annual assessment of the national level of entrepreneurial activity.

GEM is the largest ongoing study of entrepreneurial dynamics in the world with a total estimated global budget of nearly USD $8 million.

Countries are able to compare their levels with other economies around the world and the recommended policies to increase effective business start-ups through this project because of its harmonized assessment of the level of the national entrepreneurial activities.

Justice Offei Jnr made the headlines in 2018 as the first young Ghanaian entrepreneur to initiate the Advocacy for the Ghana Startup Act with the Africa Entrepreneur Dialogue (AFED).

Justice Offei Jr was appointed by GEM in November 2019 as the Country Director with a tough assignment of setting up the GEM in Ghana on behalf of GEM Global.

GEM has engaged closely with major international institutions such as the World Bank, World Economic Forum, United Nations and the European Commission, collaborating on reports, presenting at events and providing expert advice.

In the USA, the GEM report is regularly consulted by White House officials, and the team has provided testimony to the United States House of Representatives Committee on Small Business. As of March 2019, there are 71 National Teams in the GEM consortium.

Justice has made intrepid steps with his team to unlock Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as the academic lead institution for GEM Ghana, promising more potential partnership after his appointment.

Justice is quoted as saying ” Ghana and most African countries lack consistent and reliable national data source on entrepreneurship and that said GEM Data will be a very good tool of reference for policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, academic institutions and relating stakeholders”

He has acknowledged GEM Ghana will need more support from corporate Ghana especially sponsoring organizations to support their annual budget.