Parliament is demanding the presentation of a new bill from the Attorney General to replace the existing framework for legal education.

The House has also asked the General Legal Council to commence the remarking of scripts of students who failed in last year’s entrance exams.

The resolutions follow a report of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on a petition to the House from the National Association of Law Students.

Chairman of the Committee, Ben Abdallah who presented the report on the Floor of the House said: “The committee strongly recommends to the House to the Hon. Attorney General and Minister for Justice to submit a new bill to the House to replace the Legal Profession Amendment Bill 2018 to achieve the above-stated purpose.”

“Mr. Speaker, the Legal Profession Amendment Bill 2018 is currently before the House for consideration. On the account of the controversy surrounding the results of the 2019 entrance examination for admission into the Ghana School of Law, the Committee recommends to the General Legal Council to commence the process for remarking of the scripts upon request and payment of reasonable fees.”

The mass failures of students had triggered a wave of campaigns for the immediate reformation of the country’s legal education system.

Others have also called for a thorough probe of the mass failures.

A journalist and the convener for the coalition of reformation of legal education in Ghana, Ken Kuranchie in 2019 filed a suit in court over the same matter.

Among the reliefs he was seeking was scrapping the entrance exam.

Ken Kuranchie and other persons vocally advocated for reforms in the legal education system to enable more people to get access to legal education.