President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as someone who wants to return to power to reverse the country’s development.

He said the period of John Mahama’s government saw very little progress in the country.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters after filing his nomination forms to contest as flagbearer for the party into election 2020, President Akufo-Addo said John Mahama must not be given the chance to return to government.

“Someone said the work he started is uncompleted and so he wants to come back and continue. Let’s ask Ghanaians, what work did he do? During his time, everything was in reverse. He is coming back to take us backwards but no, we will go forward and not backwards… We will not make that mistake,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said John Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the NDC, has no campaign message as he has only resorted to opposing every plan of his government.

“To date, we’ve not heard any policy from him. 7th December, we will go with our strength and unity to do more than what we did in the 2016 elections. You are the hope of Ghanaians. My plea is simple. Help me so that Ghanaians can get 4More 4Nana, 4More to do More,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo is contesting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries unopposed and will only need a confirmation from the party’s delegates for his second term bid.

John Mahama of the NDC is seeking a comeback after losing the presidential seat to a second-time contestant, Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections.

While Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 votes representing 53.7% of the total valid votes cast, John Mahama polled 4,771,188 votes representing 44.5%.