Ghanaians are mourning the passing of highlife artiste Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B.

Tributes have been pouring in for the famous musician who passed away today, Sunday, February 2, 2020 after reportedly complaining of chest pains.

Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences for the ‘Mmobrowa’ singer.

Among these celebrities are Okyeame Kwame, Kofi Okyere Darko, Wendy Shay, Flowkingstone and many others.

Reports suggest that Kofi B suffered a heart complication.

He was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

A colleague musician, Kofi Nti said the two were in the Central Region to perform at a function for a chief at Abaase Domenase in the Central Region when the incident occurred.

Kofi B’s other popular songs include Twa me keke, Mmobrowa , Belinda, Akua Ataa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers, among others.