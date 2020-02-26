There is growing concern among Ghanaian students in Italy following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in that country.

Italy has in recent days become Europe’s worst-hit country, with more than 300 cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 deaths.

The European nation has put some cities and towns on lockdown in this regard with 11 towns being in Lombardy and Veneto.

One of the Ghanaian students spoke to Citi News and noted that all public activity in her area had come to a halt.

“As far as lectures [are concerned], schools are now trying to start online classes,” she said.

In her case, authorities have urged residents to plan with the lockdown in mind.

“We are supposed to be on lockdown until March 1. Prior to that, we were advised to go shopping and stock up on groceries to last the period of the lockdown,” she said.

Coronavirus outside china

Italy is one of three global hot-spots outside China alongside Iran and South Korea.

In Iran, less than 100 people have officially been infected but it is feared that the numbers are more alarming.

More than 1,000 people have been infected in South Korea with 10 deaths.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency.

But the World Health Organization has warned that countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus is now more than 2,700 worldwide, with the majority being in mainland China.

There have been more than 80,000 global cases.

No evacuations

Ghana has made no moves to evacuate its nationals, especially students, from China, despite appeals.

There have been calls from the Minority in Parliament, the China chapter of National Union of Ghana Students and parents to evacuate Ghanaian students in China.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, however, said the government will only evacuate Ghanaians students from China if the need arises.

The government has however supported students by dispursing US$500 each to them.