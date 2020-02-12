A 40-year-old Ghanaian worker who was allegedly assaulted by six Chinese nationals at J&F stone quarry in Awutu Bosom Abena in the Awutu Senya West Municipality of the Central Region is demanding compensation from the company.

He told Citi News that he must be compensated because he has been incapacitated by the incident.

“My spinal cord has been affected. I cannot even pass urine. I used to vomit blood. I feel severe pains in my spinal cord. They have physically assaulted other employees but no one has reported them. I am the first person to report them. I want them [the company] to compensate me,” he said.

According to Baba Amadu, the incident happened when he mistakenly offloaded quarry stones into a wrong machine incurring the wrath of his bosses. “There was a little damage to the machine I was offloading the stones into and I didn’t know my boss was working on the machines so I offloaded the stones into the machine and my boss got angry,” Baba Amadu earlier told Citi News. According to him, he was sacked from work but was told to return later in the evening for his salary only to be beaten by the Chinese nationals. “After my boss fired me, he asked me to come back later in the evening for my salary so when I got to his house there were six Chinese Nationals in the room, they locked me up in their room, handcuffed me and the six of them lashed me for making such a mistake at work,” Baba Amadu recounted.

The six Chinese nations are currently under investigation.