There has been growing outrage on social media over the death of Ruth Ama Eshun, a Community Health Nurse with the Sewua Health Centre at Ayuom in the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Ms. Eshun was found dead a few meters to her home after she went missing on February 3.

Ghanaians took to social media to demand expedited action from police.

Even when caught, I doubt reforming them in a prison cell is right. They should be given the death penalty #Justice4RuthEshun — idontgiveashit (@GHCodeMonkey) February 9, 2020

I’m so mad about Ruth’s death.

Ruth has been dead since February 3rd, and yet, the police still haven’t managed to gather enough information with which to even assure the public, that this matter is being handled. #justiceforruth #Justice4RuthEshun — Wu Zetian (@sheeda_adams) February 9, 2020

Too bad. Those who committed this crime should be punished severely. It’s Very Sad #Justice4RuthEshun — Ramsey Twumasi Addison (@ramsey_addison) February 9, 2020

Some also questioned the priorities of Ghanaians in the wake of the death, as they expressed a lack of faith in the justice system.

We give prime importance to a foreigncompany paying bribes to a government official. We spent much time and resources in probing whereas a simple justice for an innocent citizen cannot be met. #Justice4RuthEshun — @Desmond Van Djik (@DesmondDjik) February 9, 2020

I’m seriously not surprised. True justice has never been served in this country. #Justice4RuthEshun — Eric Nkansah🇬🇭 (@Qwakunkansah) February 9, 2020

One user on Facebook even suggested that the nurses should embark on an industrial action until the mystery behind the nurse’s death is solved.

Background

Police were called in to convey the body which has now been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Investigators who also visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which is suspected to be for persons behind the incident.

The cause of her death, which has sparked outrage, is yet to be confirmed by police.

However, Police in the Ashanti Region has picked up one person in connection with the suspected murder of Ruth Ama Eshun who is a mother of three.

Also, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association had also called on the Ghana Police to intensify investigations into her death.