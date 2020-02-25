President Nana Akufo-Addo is confident of winning the 2020 polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo says the many achievements recorded in the last three years gives him an upper hand over other contenders in the election.

The president was speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghanaian community in Oslo, Norway.

President Akufo-Addo said he will need another four years in office to push Ghana to an enviable status.

“At least things are beginning to work in the country again and I’m very confident that when it comes to the day of accounting on the 7th December, the Ghanaian people will say Nana you have done well and I know that the work has been done and appreciated”.

Background

President Nana Akufo-Addo is on a 12-day working visit to Scotland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Belgium.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 4.

EC’s decision to compile new register ‘makes a lot of sense’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo also told the Ghanaian community in Oslo that the Electoral Commission’s (EC) plan to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections makes a lot of sense.

For this reason, the President said the electoral management body should be allowed to do its work.

“We are getting ourselves ready for December 7. The Electoral Commission is going to compile a new register. It appears there is now an eight-year cycle for the EC to compile a register. They did so in 2012 and 2004. So with these last three including this one are all in the eight-year cycle. I think it makes a lot of sense. The national census itself is done on a ten-year basis.”