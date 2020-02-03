Aduana Stars led the way for the Betway-backed clubs as they reclaimed top spot in the Ghana Premier League with a hard fought victory over Medeama.

It was deemed the clash of the round, largely due to the impressive form of both teams so far this season.

They were locked on 13 points each heading into the crucial encounter.

The game itself was difficult, nervy and highly competitive. It was a game that was always going to be determined by very fine margins. In the end, it was an extremely fine free-kick from the league’s top scorer Yahaya Mohammed that decided the game in the second half.

The win takes Aduana top of the league table with 16 points from 7 games so far this season.

Asante Kotoko 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals continued their impressive away form this season, unlucky not to come away with all the three points from their trip to face Asante Kotoko.

Liberty had won 2 consecutive games away from home at Dwarfs and WAFA prior to their visit to Kumasi and they looked on course for another unlikely win against the record league champions when veteran Tamimu Muntari put them ahead in the 56th minute.

Elvis Kyei Baffour and Mubarak Alhassan then spurned back to back chances to kill the game before Kotoko struck late on in the 90th minute to level the game.

Nonetheless, Liberty remain unbeaten away from home this season, one of two teams with that impeccable record so far.

Left back Ernest Danso capped off an impressive performance with the man of the Match award in our 1-1 draw with @AsanteKotoko_SC. pic.twitter.com/ttfL9eqdLI — Liberty Professionals FC (@LibertyProfFC) February 2, 2020

Ashantigold 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Ashantigold were desperate for restoration following their back to back defeats in the league. The Miners, deemed one of the favorites to win the league, had started the season brightly before a surprise defeat at home to Berekum Chelsea soon became two in a row when they faced Medeama a week later in Tarkwa.

Six points lost to two of their fellow title contenders was deemed unacceptable but there was no better chance to breathe life back into their ailing campaign than at home to struggling Ebusua Dwarfs.

In the end, Samed Ibrahim’s 75th minute strike was what took them over the finish line. It was not pretty but it was necessary and badly needed.

Three points meant the Miners moved back into top 4, three points off league leaders Medeama.

Crucially, it was a good way to prepare for their next game, a difficult away trip to Hearts of Oak in midweek.