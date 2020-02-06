It was not a pleasant day for the Betway-sponsored clubs in match week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars, who had reclaimed top spot in the league leading to the midweek round of games, were handed a reality check in Cape Coast against a resurgent Abusua Dwarfs side.

Liberty Professionals, playing their first home game since their ban from Dansoman, opted for Dawu as their adopted home grounds. Unfortunately for them, Dreams FC, the original residents of the Theater of Dreams, were their first opponents and it proved a difficult trip.

Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Aduana Stars

Ebusua Dwarfs got the their second victory of the season after beating Aduana Stars 3-1 in Cape Coast. Michael Asamoah scored in the 30th minute after he was assisted by Albert Hammond, Asiedu Abubakar added a second 8 minutes later after he was set up by Martin Tsiboah and Isaac Donkor got the third in the 90th minute with the assist from Simon Martey.

Yahaya Mohammed ‘s 8th goal of the season was only a consolation for Aduana Stars in the 79th minute.

Moments after the game, Yahaya Mohammed had more to celebrate after being named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the month of January.

Liberty Professionals 1-2 Dreams FC

Liberty have been banned from using the Dansoman Car Reindorf Park until some infrastructural challenges are addressed. They chose the home of fellow Premier League side, Dreams FC, as their adopted home grounds.

Their first game, against Dreams. How cheeky.

It didn’t go as planned. Liberty Professionals lost 2-1 to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Ibrahm Issah and Dantani Amadu got on the score sheet for Dreams while Elvis Kyei-Baffour got the consolation for Liberty from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

Ashantigold will be hoping to fly the Betway flag much better than their two compatriots have on Wednesday when they take to the pitch on Thursday evening against Hearts of Oak in Accra.