Scientists of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Development Studies are urging the public to be cautious of gizzard they consume on the market despite not detecting evidence of salmonella infection in samples of the products tested.

Some packs of gizzards sampled from twenty distributors in the Tamale metropolis were tested by the Department of Biotechnology of the faulty of Agriculture at the University for Development Studies Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

It follows recent reports that salmonella infested gizzards from Brazil found its way onto the Ghanaian market causing fear and panic among consumers.