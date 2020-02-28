The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana) has called on the government to protect the oil and gas workers against threats of downsizing by Tullow Oil and Komos Energy.

In a statement it issued, it said: “We members of General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union (GTPCWU) of the Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC) would like to call on government and our social partners in the oil and gas industry, to stand up and kick against constant threats of layoffs by the oil and gas companies operating in the country.”

They further notified the government to speak up for Ghanaian workers struggling in the oil and gas industry following the threats the workers received constantly.

“We are by this statement notifying government to speak up for Ghanaian workers struggling in the oil and gas industry following threats by the earlier mentioned companies as the key architects of the industry to downsize their staff rate, using their operations in Ghana to achieve this obnoxious target,” the statement said.

The Workers Union also said they are observing developments over the past month as Tullow Oil Ghana Limited and Kosmos Energy Ghana, the giants in the industry.

They also called on the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Commission who are the regulators of our oil and gas industry upstream to monitor keenly the activities of these employers threatening to lay off their workforce.

The Workers Union also called on the concerned citizens and groups to intervene in their plight which they believe will serve as a clarion call on the government to call their employers before they actualize the layoff threats in the midst of growing unemployment in the country.

They also stressed the need for the government to put in place adequate measures to facilitate dialogue between the companies and the companies and the workers in the development.

The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) had earlier called for the implementation of the local content policy to protect workers of multinationals from layoffs.

This according to the Union will ensure their jobs are secured should there be any operational challenges.

Background

Tullow Oil in a statement it issued earlier said it had began a restructuring which will lead to potential office closures in Cape Town and Dublin.

“Tullow confirms that is has begun a restructuring of its global business. The restructuring follows Tullow’s announcement in December that its oil production and associated revenues in 2020 and beyond will be lower than forecast.

“Tullow estimates that the measure will deliver considerable savings and the Group’s workforce will reduce by approximately a third globally with potential office closures in Cape Town and Dublin among a number of measures to reduce costs and overheads.”

The company is set to reduce its workforce by at least 25 percent due to Tullow Oil Plc’s massive disappointments in operations Africa and South America.