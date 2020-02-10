A photographic and video exhibition to highlight socio-economic successes of the country under the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration will be held at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

It is intended to promote accountable and transparent governance, thereby, whipping up public support for government development programmes and policies.

“We want to demonstrate to the public how the implementation of our human-centred programmes is impacting positively on the lives of the people,” Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information, told a media briefing in Kumasi.

This ranges from: “Planting for Food and Jobs”, “Rearing for Food and Export”, “One District, One Factory”, “One District, One Warehouse”, “Free Senior High School”, “One Constituency, One Ambulance”, and other initiatives implemented over the last three years.

The programme is expected to climax the Seventh Ashanti Regional Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair, and on hand to deliver the keynote address will be the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will be the Guest of Honour.

The programme, which would be organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation and Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), is under the theme “Demonstrating Fulfillment of our Promises.”

Mr Enam Hadzide described the achievements of the government as a good sign of better things to come, citing the number of jobs created, infrastructural development initiated and socio-economic and political stability the nation was enjoying.

Nana Akrasi Sarpong, the Regional Director, Information Services Department (ISD), hinted that all 43 districts in the Region would have their stands created to showcase to the public the programmes and successes chalked in their respective areas.