Plans are far advanced for the fifth edition of Citi FM‘s Heritage Caravan.

The one-week road trip, which can best be described as the biggest of its kind in Ghana comes off from Sunday, March 1 to Saturday, March 7, 2020.

This much-anticipated fun-filled tour will offer patrons the opportunity to know more about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

In all, the caravan will visit 12 out of the 16 regions in the country.

Already, hotels like the plush Rock City Hotel in Kwahu, Royal Ridge Hotel, Cape Coast, Modern City in Tamale, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani and Golden Tulip and Golden Bean Hotels both in Kumasi have been booked as places for patrons to lodge.

Heritage caravan started in March 2016 as part of the Citi FM’s Heritage Month in the month of March.

The Caravan promises to be more exhilarating as compared to the previous years.

Participants will also visit some interesting tourist sites in Ghana as well as experience some rich culture through durbars.

Patrons get insurance

Insurance Group, Hollard Ghana, has partnered Citi FM and Citi TV to insure patrons of the annual Heritage Caravan with a maximum of GHS4.1 million.

In the event of any unfortunate incident, including total and permanent disability illness and accident, temporary disability, medical expenses, hospitalization as a result of accident, death, Illness and accident, the group will pay out claims up to GHS4,125,000.

This year’s edition is being sponsored by GCB Bank, Hollard Insurance, Malta Guinness, Voltic, Ghana Tourism Authority, Japan Motors and Foton.