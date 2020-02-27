The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has partnered Citi FM/Citi TV an Accra based media organization and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to promote the heritage of the people of the Greater Accra Region.

The partnership forms part of activities to mark this year’s edition of Citi FM and Citi TV’s Heritage Month which is slated for March to celebrate Ghana’s culture, heritage and to promote tourism.

This year’s programme will be marked with an indigenous food festival dubbed ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’ at the forecourt of the Accra City Hall, the Heritage Caravan-a road trip that gives patrons an exciting experience, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations of the country, on-air series on the history and dynamic cultures of Ghana and the Accra Music Expo and Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) both music festivals.

Speaking at the launch, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said the initiative forms part of activities by his outfit to rebrand Accra into a liveable and resilient city.

He pointed out that in line with the above vision the Assembly had partnered various institutions and group of artists, in the quest to beautify the city through arts, paintings and greening open spaces to promote tourism.

“We aim to make Accra more beautiful through the use of arts and culture. We have done a lot of paintings in Accra and I am sure you have seen them, we have also given opportunity to a lot of artists to exhibit their talent in Accra and as part of our Sustainable Greening and Beautification of Accra Project, we aim to give artists the platform to exhibit their talents, ” he said.

“We have identified one community in Accra where we want to beautifully and colourfully paint so that it becomes an iconic location to boost tourism, ” he added.

He commended Citi FM and Citi TV for the initiatives and pledged his support to make it a success.

The Managing Director of Citi TV and Citi FM, Mr Samuel Atta Mensah in outlining activities earmarked for this year’s Heritage Month said the road trip termed ‘Heritage Caravan’ would begin from 1st to 7th of March followed by an art festival from the 12th to 14th of March, a food fair dubbed ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’, the Accra Music Expo 2020 to showcase authentic Ga music on March 21, and Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) on March 28, 2020, to climax the month.

He urged all and sundry to tell the story of Ghana during the heritage month as they have never before to promote her cultural heritage.

Mr Kwesi Agyeman the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, on his part, noted that this year’s programme promises to be an exciting one with the biggest canvas painting that may end up in the Guinness book of records.

He was hopeful that the event would help promote economic activities in the country and generate revenue.