The celebration of three score years of the Founder and General Overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, witnessed the gathering of an array of high profile guests who came to show their support and love to the man of God.

From the Presidency, Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, led the team from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) which included Ministers of State and Parliamentarians to bring their best wishes to the Apostle General in the special Sunday celebration service held on 23rd February, 2020.

Members of the clergy including Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare and Founder of Solid Rock Chapel, Mama Christy Doe Tetteh, and other men of God were also present to celebrate the 60th birthday of the Apostle General.

The service also had special presentation from the heads of Royalhouse Chapel assemblies based in Ghana, Europe and North America.

Corporate organizations like the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) and Republic Bank also made similar presentations to the celebrant.

The grand celebration organized in the evening of the same day had Former President, John Dramani Mahama and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leading a team of politicians to join the celebrant in a praise, worship and communion service.

The celebration was not short of leading gospel artistes; Joe Mettle, Koda, Akesi Brempong, Michel Stuckey, MOG, Minister Kofy, Pastor Paa, Pastor Dzifa and Pastor Zita, performing throughout the celebration.

An emotional documentary on the Apostle General’s life journey brought the thousands of well wishers and church members at the Oil Dome literally to tears as it showcased the struggles of the young Korankye Ankrah as a school boy and his love for the things of the Lord even in difficult times and how the Lord has used him to bring salvation to His people.

The climax was the cutting of the ‘Ark of God’ birthday cake by the celebrant and his family amidst fireworks and applauds from the crowd.

The Patriarch then blessed the congregation with the father’s blessing.

Taking to his Facebook page to thank his wife, friends, family, church members and the clergy for gracing the event, the man of God said, “What a truly beautiful service! God bless each and every one of you! @sbawumia @cagyinasare, my darling beautiful wife @mamaritak and every one of you who came with kind words, prayers and goodwill. God will surely increase you! Your life will never be the same!

In another post, he said: “Today is the day the Lord has made. I would like to thank you all for your birthday wishes and for all your love and messages. God has been faithful. Happy birthday to me!”