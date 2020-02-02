Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, has away.

The famed musician reportedly passed away on Saturday after a short illness.

Reports indicate that Kofi B was on his way back home after a performance with Kofi Nti on Saturday night, but was rushed to the hospital after complaining of his heart.

He was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His last major performance was at Citi FM’s Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert in April 2019 at the National Theatre.

Kofi B came to the spotlight with his solemn and thought-provoking hit song, ‘Mmobrowa.”

Kofi B’s other popular songs include Twa me keke, Mmobrowa , Belinda, Akua Ataa, Bantama Kofi Boakye, Koforidua Flowers, among others.