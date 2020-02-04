A former Director-General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), William Tevie, has described as unfair the trial he is currently facing for allegedly engaging in infractions in the procurement of surveillance equipment for the state.

According to Mr. Tevie, who is undergoing cross-examination, it is strange that he is being prosecuted for following instructions as a public servant.

He also questioned the intent of the state for putting him before the court, while ignoring a Deputy Director-General of the Authority, Dr. Isaac Yaw Ani, who was also a signatory to the NCA account.

Dr. Ani has been used by the state as a prosecution witness in the case.

He told the court during his testimony that one of the accused persons, Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, impressed upon him to make the transfer of some $4 million without documentation.

William Tevie and three board members, Eugene Baffoe Bonnie, Nana Owusu Ensaw and Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, as well as a businessman, George Derek Oppong, have all indicted in the case before the court.

They are facing four counts of conspiracy to willfully cause financial loss to the state, willfully causing financial loss to the state and conspiracy to steal.

Mr. Tevie previously argued that the evidence presented so far has failed to connect him to any wrongdoing in the matter.

He pointed to the inability of the investigators to prove any untoward transactions with his bank accounts to insist on his innocence.

Background

Five persons including William Tevie have been accused of fraudulently withdrawing $4 million from the NCA accounts without justification.

Reports indicate that an Israeli company, NSO Group Technology Limited was contracted to supply surveillance equipment at the cost of $6 million.

This was to enable National Security monitor conversations of persons believed to be engaged in terrorism.

IDL reportedly charged $2 million to facilitate the transaction, bringing the total sum to $8 million.

Reports indicate that three of the accused, through the said contract, allegedly withdrew $4 million from the accounts of the NCA and have failed to account for it.

But only $1 million was allegedly paid into the accounts of the Israeli company.