The Management of Japan Motors has donated a pick-up vehicle to Citi FM and Citi TV to support the upcoming Heritage Caravan nationwide tour.

The Foton Tunland four-wheel drive will be part of the fleet of vehicles that will traverse 12 out of the country’s 16 regions from March 1st to March 7th, 2020.

The auto dealership firm says it is excited to be part of the 5th edition of the Heritage Caravan.

The Heritage Caravan is an exciting road trip that takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations nationwide.

Amine Kabbara, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Japan Motors, says the gesture is the company’s way of repaying the goodwill it has enjoyed from Ghanaians.

“We are happy today to just sign a partnership agreement with Citi FM and Citi TV. Very soon, Ghana is going to celebrate the Independence day anniversary, and this year Japan Motors wants to celebrate it in a new way; a way that sends a message of peace about Ghana.”

“We are happy to partner with Citi FM and Heritage Caravan that go all over Ghana, all cities across the nation, from the different tribes, religions, all sorts of differences that join us in one country, Ghana,” he added.

The Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, in receiving the vehicle expressed gratitude to the company, saying beyond the Heritage Caravan, the vehicle will serve the company well.

“We are grateful to Japan Motors for their gesture. This is actually their contribution to the Heritage Caravan as a sponsorship. This is an illustrative gesture. This 4-wheel vehicle will go through all the sixteen regions. After the trip, we also get to keep the vehicle for such trips we are going to do. And we are particularly excited because running up to the elections, we as a media house, will need a good number of these vehicles and this is a test case for us,” he said.

Hollard Ghana sponsors Citi Heritage Caravan with GHS4.1m insurance cover for patrons

This comes not long after Insurance Group, Hollard Ghana, partnered the Citi Heritage Caravan by insuring patrons with a maximum of GHS4.1 million.

Hollard Ghana, made up of Hollard Life Assurance and Hollard Insurance Ghana, is providing five different insurance policy covers for all 150 travellers.

Hollard Ghana says the concept of the Heritage Caravan is in line with its values.