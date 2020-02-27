As part of efforts to keep adolescent girls in school during menstruation, the Rotary club of Tamale has presented reusable pads to 100 girls of the Gunayili Primary and JHS in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

It is common knowledge that most school girls usually absent themselves from class due to their inability to afford sanitary pads during their period.

UNESCO estimates that one in ten girls in Sub-Saharan Africa miss school during their menstrual cycle due to the lack of access to sanitary products and knowledge on menstrual hygiene management.

Although some NGOs intervene by providing sanitary pads to some of these girls, the concern has always been about sustainability.

To ensure a sustainable intervention, the Rotary Club of Tamale together with Days for Girls and with support from Rotaract Club, Canada, are changing the narrative by providing reusable pads to adolescent girls in hard to reach communities.

The reusable pads are made of layers of absorbent fabrics and are therefore able to absorb the flow of blood during menstruation.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the Rotary Club of Tamale, Anthony Abako explained that, “we decided to give them the reusable pads because with the disposable one, how long can you keep buying for them? But with the reusable, they get to use it, wash and reuse with the necessary personal hygiene training added to it.”

Some parents and young boys were also trained on how to support these adolescent girls during their period.

The PRO added that “most often, boys turn to ridicule the girls when they are bleeding but we want them to understand that it is a natural phenomenon and they should rather support them but not to ridicule them.”

Some of the girls who received the training and reusable pads expressed their gratitude to Rotary club, saying it will ease the burden of buying sanitary pads every month.

The girls were however cautioned to observe basic personal Hygiene practices when menstruating and also keep the pad clean to avoid infections.