Victims of the road accident that claimed 10 lives at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region are in need of aid to help them continue to access healthcare.

The Sunday, February 15 accident, in which a Kia Rhino cargo truck conveying mourners from a funeral veered off the road at Monkra, also left others maimed after they sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Fifty-one people were said to be in a critical condition after the crash and they were sent to the Krachi District Hospital for treatment.

But some of the victims have had to resort to traditional forms of treatment due to a lack of funds to access healthcare at a hospital.

A former assemblyman for the Monkra-Gyasaeyor assembly, Peter Krah told Citi News’ Benjamin Aklama many of the victims, who are mainly farmers, are in need of urgent help from the public.

“We lost 10 people. We have to bury them. Those who are still in the hospital are more than 13 currently. They’ve discharged some. Some were also referred [to other hospitals] but they don’t have money so they couldn’t go. So they have to go back to the house and be managing it.”

“All these people need help. They are all farmers and there is no way they can go into farming again because if you see their situation now, there’s nothing they can do. For instance, the woman who lost both arms, what is she going to do?”

“Some have the NHIS [National Health Insurance Service] card but it cannot cover all the bills. Mostly the medicines prescribed after accidents are not even covered by the NHIS. So they need help both in kind and in cash,” he added.

Background

The Kete Krachi District Police Command noted that the victims were returning from a funeral from Osramani to Gyasayo when the incident occurred.

District Commander, DSP Kwabena Nkrumah who spoke to Citi News said preliminary investigations showed that a mechanical fault caused the carnage.