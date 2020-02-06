The lawyers for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his son Kwabena Duffuor Jnr have disputed the charges proffered against them by the state following the collapse of now-defunct uniBank.

Dr. Duffuor, founder of uniBank, his son, Kwabena Duffuor II, who was Chief Operating Officer and subsequently Chief Executive of the bank, a former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Asiama, along with six other senior-level officials of the defunct bank, have been charged with 68 counts including fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, dishonestly receiving and falsification of accounts.

But the lawyers have said the charges are misplaced.

Lawyer for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Charles Puozuing said in an interview on Eyewitness News that: “Whatever is being discussed, we have no knowledge. We have also not been invited; as to when we are supposed to appear in court to be charged or for the charges to be read to us…Dr. Duffuor is not guilty of these [charges],” he said.

Also, a lawyer for Kwabena Duffuor II, Edudzi Tamakloe, said: “The facts that are attached to the charge sheet does not constitute evidence. We will consider these charges at the appropriate circumstance before the court. We will respond to each one of them.”

The full charge sheet detailing other acts of alleged malfeasance can be viewed here.

Background

uniBank went into official administration on March 20, 2018 and eventually collapsed on August 1, 2018.

The local bank was one of five banks merged by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) into the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

Official Administrator, KPMG, in the course of its duties discovered that about GHS5.7 billion was owed by shareholders of uniBank as of March 20, 2018.

The GHS5.7 billion was the focus of a previous suit by Nii Amanor Dodoo who was acting as the Receiver.