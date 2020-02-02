A few hours ago, Sri Lanka’s president ordered a fresh investigation of the bribery payments disclosed by the Airbus probe. The opposition has supported this order. Of course, yesterday the Malaysian Corruption Czar indicated he too was investigating their payments.

I trust that we too will, with immediate effect, investigate the bribery payments to acquire the C-295. And as in Sri Lanka, I trust that we will not politicize this urgent need to do something about these corrupt practices that are denying us the standard of living that we deserve.