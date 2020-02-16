The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare says, government remains committed to supporting local industries to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

According to her, there is a significant revolution in the value addition process of raw materials by local

industries to meet the demands of the international market and given the needed support, Ghana will

boost its exports for sustainable development.

Speaking to Citi News during a working visit to the Upper East Region, Dr. Asare was impressed with the

adaptation of emerging processing technologies by some local industries to produce their final products

for exports.

She assured that government will commit to tackling critical challenges facing local industries and

device strategies to increase their production and creating sustainable jobs through the value chain

process for actors within the industry.

“Now things are not going in their raw form, they are being processed, everybody is trying to add value

to their products and that is what industrialization is all about. Adding value before sending it out and creating jobs for the people is what the government’s talked about and so I am happy to say that, the government ‘s vision of industrialization is taking roots, the President made a good point when he decided that Ghana is going to be industrialized.”

Dr. Asare observed that, lack of ready market for products; inadequate processing machinery and

financial resources were challenges confronting local industries and pledged government’s commitment

to address them.

“We have listened to their needs and so, it depends on the organization and their needs. So we talk to

them about their needs and to see how we can meet them, even if we cannot resolve all their problems,

we can meet them half-way. We will look for markets for them, some of the products are quite new, and we have to make sure that they get the right certification among others to go onto the international markets; it is not easy

penetrating the international market when you are not properly certified.”

Dr. Asare also pledged to connect the Bongo–Soe Shea butter processing centre to the national grid,

provide the women group with personal protective equipment and construct a warehouse for the

storage of their final product.

As part of her visit, Dr. Asare visited the Minyila Sylvester Ventures who are into the production of

variety of seed oils, the Organization for Indigenous Initiative and Sustainability (ORGIIS-Ghana) who are

also into the production of baobab drinks, sesame seeds and shea butter.

She also visited the straw markets in Bolgatanga and the Savanna Baskets Wearers Association.