The Member of Parliament for the Madina Abokobi Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has donated 74 street lights to traders at the Madina market to enable them sell in the evening and boost their trading activities.

The street lights were expected to be fixed on the same day after the short ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by constituency executives, the coordinator of polling centres, some polling centre executives and party sympathisers as well as the contractor.

The traders had appealed to the MP to provide them with street lights to enable them sell in the evening.

Making some remarks at the presentation ceremony, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, who is also a Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, said he will ensure that development in the constituency is improved to better the lives of the people.

According to him, he will fulfil all his promises made prior to the December 2016 elections.

“Politicians are noted for just promises but I’m going to fulfil all my promises,” said the Minister of State.

He advised the electorate not to overly criticise politicians.