Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the government for what he calls unnecessary gagging of teachers in the educational sector.

He said the practice has scared most stakeholders from commenting on national educational policies.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) on Wednesday, the New Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the current challenges of the Free SHS are as a result of government’s refusal to consult stakeholders.

“We need to reform [the educational sector] in order to improve the outcomes that we get from the educations service, but in doing those reforms, you must carry everyone with you. Right now, there’s a certain tyranny in the system. If as a headteacher you open your mouth and talk, you’ll be dismissed without going through due process. Everybody is quiet because everyone is afraid to talk. And so the government is just going ahead implementing and bulldozing its way through. One question you ask yourself is what is the quality of those children that are going to come out?” he questioned.

The meeting is part of a series of engagements by the opposition NDC to gather ideas for the party’s 2020 manifesto dubbed ‘The People’s Manifesto’.

Mahama’s promises

Among several promises made by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama ahead of the general elections this year includes pledges to better the educational sector in the country.

One of such promises includes the establishment of Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) universities in each of the six newly created regions, aside offering free education in this sector.

He has also promised to cancel the teacher licensure exams to give teachers what he says is the freedom and peace that have been deprived of them since the assumption of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The automatic promotion of teachers in the country will also be brought back should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2020 elections.