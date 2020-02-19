Former President John Mahama has assured the chiefs and people of Awaso Asempaneye in the Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai district of his commitment to complete road projects and other infrastructure in the area should he be given a second chance as president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer who began his ‘SpeakOut With John Mahama’ tour of the Western North Region on Tuesday is expected to tour the region for three days.

The former President assured the chiefs and people of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency that he will revive and complete especially the cocoa road projects which have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo government.

“We began with the Cocoa roads, indeed, all the roads Nana mentioned, the Awaso Asempaneye town roads were part of the roads we were about to construct but when we lost power, all these roads have been abandoned.”

“All these roads will be constructed and all other works we started that we didn’t complete, we will complete them when I am voted for as president in the 2020 general elections.”

The SpeakOut With John Mahama Tour

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, ‘SpeakOut With John Mahama’ tour of Ghana from Tuesday, February 18 to Thursday, February 20.

The tour began with a three-day working visit to the Western North Region.

The tour, which has been dubbed “SpeakOut with John Mahama,” is to give the former president an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially the grassroots.

“The SpeakOut with John Mahama will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana,” a statement from the NDC said.

“Among others, the SpeakOut Initiative will enable him to better appreciate their personal desires and expectations, the needs of their communities and what they consider should be the priorities of government towards improving their standard of living and enhance social infrastructure,” the statement added.

Mr. Mahama is being accompanied by members of the NDC’s Manifesto Committee “who will also take advantage of the tour to listen to the views of the grassroots and incorporate them in the party’s 2020 Manifesto.”