The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, is to begin a tour of Ghana from Tuesday, February 18 to Thursday, February 20.

The tour will begin with a three-day working visit to the Western North Region.

The tour, which has been dubbed “SpeakOut with John Mahama”, is to give the former president an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially at the grassroots.

“The SpeakOut with John Mahama will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana,” a statement from the NDC said.

“Among others, the SpeakOut Initiative will enable him to better appreciate their personal desires and expectations, the needs of their communities and what they consider should be the priorities of government towards improving their standard of living and enhance social infrastructure,” the statement added.

Mr. Mahama will be accompanied by the NDC’s Manifesto Committee “who will also take advantage of the tour to listen to the grassroots views and incorporate them in the party’s 2020 Manifesto.”