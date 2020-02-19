New York-based Ghanaian artiste, Jamillah Adwoa Adjei known in showbiz as Jamilla is ready to take Afrobeats to higher heights.

Her latest freestyle single ‘Make You Mine’ is making waves across New York City and the rest of the world.

Born, in Syracuse NY, she started singing at the age of 3 when she discovered her passion for music.

Highlife music in particular since her father constantly had classic highlife songs always on rotation in their home.

It’s no wonder her music possesses the depth and richness that is lacking in a lot of songs today. Jamilla is as beautiful as she is talented, and she contested and won many Beauty pageants.

An ambitious young woman, Jamilla is burning the candle on both ends; focusing on her budding music career while also pursuing a degree in nursing.

She is currently based in New York City where she’s working hard to finish her maiden album which has features from some Afrobeats superstars.

She mentions the musical maestro Kojo Antwi g as her idol and her biggest influence and is looking forward to working with him soon.

Watch her ‘Make You Mine’ freestyle video below: