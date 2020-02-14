The city of Memphis and the Memphis in May International Festival have selected the Republic of Ghana as the country to salute at the 2020 Memphis in May International Festival.

The organizers of the festival together with the Embassy of Ghana in the US and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integrations, have assembled a comprehensive month-long celebration curated to honour Ghana in the areas of arts, culture, education, entertainment, food, and our people.

Although Ghana is not the first African country to be celebrated, this celebration reinforces Ghana’s democratic credentials, economic gains, peace and stability and its outstanding diplomatic profile.

This year’s festival is designed to break cultural barriers, foster a long-lasting relationship between the people of Memphis and the people of Ghana, boost trade and economic relations and open Ghana’s two borders to cultural and educational exchanges.

The program kicks off with its largest musical event, the Beale Street Music Festival, from May 1 – 3, 2020, where Ghana’s award-winning musicians; Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will be performing to a crowd of over 107,000 people alongside celebrated American artists like Lil Wayne, Nelly, Three 6 Mafia and many more.

In collaboration with the National Theatre of Ghana, Signature Ghanaian cultural performances and plays will be held at the renowned Orpheum Theatre. The performances will attract an estimated number of 6,300 people.

A major performance by a renowned Ghanaian Highlife artist also at the Orpheum Theatre.

The festival will screen five Ghanaian films in a series dubbed Ghana Indie Memphis in various cinemas across the city.

Two Ghanaians from the Ghana Barbecue Association will participate on the world stage at the World Champion Barbecue Cooking Contest.

For the entire year of 2020, Memphis students from kindergarten to high school will be learning about Ghana using a 70-page curriculum focusing solely on the country.

Student Exchange programs will send 11 students from Memphis to Ghana and 10 students from Ghana to Memphis.

The Artist Alliance Gallery in Memphis will showcase an exhibition of a selection of contemporary Ghanaian artworks.

The Memphis National Ornamental Metal Museum will feature Beautiful Metal Works of Ghana, adornments and wearables.

Ongoing World Cargo Crate; an activity designed to teach young students about the differences and similarities between the people and culture of the U.S. and Ghana.

The Great American River Run will feature a lead runner from Ghana participating in a half marathon at the closing of the festival.

A group of 45 civic leaders, the Shelby County Mayor, elected officials and corporate CEOs are scheduled to visit Ghana to have a greater understanding of the country and draw attention to the festival.

Another high point of the program will be a major cultural event depicting Ghana’s rich traditions.

The honour bestowed on Ghana by the city of Memphis and Memphis in May Festival is a grand one and the Ambassador calls on all Ghanaians both at home and in the United States to support and attend this festival in their numbers and in style.

About Memphis in May

Over 30 years ago, the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce established a festival to serve as an umbrella for all the many events hosted in the month of May in Memphis, Tennessee. Over the years, Memphis in May has grown from a $52,000 dollar to an 8 million dollar non-profit organization and is currently one of America’s leading festivals.