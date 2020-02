The Minority in parliament are abstaining from the ongoing debate on the message on the state of the nation delivered by the President. Even though they were present in the chamber, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak told the House, they had waived their right to second the motion for the debate and to participate fully.

The move is largely seen as a measure in tandem with the decision to stage a walkout during the President’s address to the nation last Thursday.