The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has clarified that the Minority is not barred from partaking in the debate on the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

This is despite the Minority’s decision to walk out amidst chants just before the President delivered his speech.

Addressing concerns in Parliament, a day after the speech, the Suame Member of Parliament said the Minority can participate in the debate set to commence next Tuesday.

“At the end of the debate, a question will be put and the rules provide that members who are not in the Chamber when an issue is being discussed, still have the right once they end up in the Chamber to participate in voting. What it means is that if members were not in the Chamber to listen to the President, they still technically have the right to contribute to the debate.

“Our laws allow them to do that. The issue may be a matter of morality but that matter will be left to the Minority but technically they cannot be faulted if they want to participate in the debate.”

Reasons for boycott

The Minority in giving reasons for its boycott made mention of the Electoral Commission’s plan to compile a new voters’ register.

It cited possible voter suppression in opposition strongholds as the real intention for the new voters’ register.

It also cited the rejection of a number of recommendations made by the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election as well as the closure of some radio stations as part of reasons for the boycott.

“We cannot help but agree with the US State Department Human Rights report which has raised concerns of possible voter suppression in opposition strongholds as the real intention for the needless and wasteful new voters’ register,” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu stated when he addressed the media on Thursday.