The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of trying to sabotage the re-election prospects of legislators by delaying the release of MPs’ share of the District Assembly Common Fund for the third quarter of 2019.

The Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, who raised the issue in an interview with the media on Wednesday said it was a “deliberate attempt from the government to stifle us” and an attempt “to deprive Members of Parliament from working effectively in our various constituencies.”

“Being an election year, they [government] think that when they release our monies to our district or constituencies, we will get resources to work and that is why they have taken that decision to deprive us of resources.”

“We are saying this because, close to two months ago, the government released District Assembly’s Common funds to the district assemblies but as we speak, we don’t know when they are going to release the MP’s share,” he complained.

Sampson Ahi also said the Minority “will consider boycotting the State of the Nation Address” if their share of the Common Fund is not released by Friday, February 14, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

In response to the threat to boycott the State of the Nation Address, the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Moses Anim, said the Minority’s position was uncalled for.

“It is the duty on Parliament to host the President and every Member of Parliament should sit in there and listen to the message on the state of the nation,” Mr. Anim said.