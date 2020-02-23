The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has described as baseless, the Minority’s claims that the cost for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam is bloated.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Anthony Namoo said, the Minority’s claims are unjustifiable and only a deliberate attempt to deny the beneficiary regions their due of the national cake.

“The undeclared intention of the NDC is to ensure that the project does not see the light of day. They want to sabotage the game-changing Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project for their selfish and myopic political interest.”

“The NDC claims that the cost of the project is exorbitant. While John Jinapor claims the project is inflated by US$150 million, Alhassan Suhuyini says it is inflated by US$55 million. So, which is these two figures is correct?” he quizzed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo Addo on November 29, 2019 cut sod for the construction of the multipurpose project estimated at a cost of $993 million.

The project encompasses, a 60MW hydro-power, 50 MW solar power and an irrigation facility for all year round farming, but the Minority in Parliament had raised concerns of the cost of the project.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in January called for a review of the cost of the electrical generation components for the proposed Pwalugu Dam.

He said it was too expensive and must be renegotiated.

The 60MW facility is expected to cost $366 million.

Together with the irrigation component of the dam, the entire project is estimated to cost close to a billion dollars.

But Mr. Namoo urged the NDC to support the government to ensure that the project is completed to bring the needed relief to the people in the beneficiary communities.

“By the actions of the NDC and their surrogates, the release of funds for the timely completion of the project has been greatly hampered or delayed but we are appealing to the NDC to take their unproductive hands off the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam project. So, this is the opportune time for the NDC to do selve-introspection on the unhelpful path they have chosen,” the NPP Chairman said.

Vote out Isaac Adongo for gross dereliction of duty

Mr. Namoo also called on the people of Bolgatanga Central constituency to vote out the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Isaac Adongo for refusing to show up at the Finance Committee’s meeting for deliberations and approval of contract sum for the execution of the project.

“Members of the Minority on the Finance Committee in Parliament including the MP for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo refused to attend the committee’s meeting to deliberate on the project which has far-reaching positive effects on the lives of our people. Isaac Adongo should have attended the meeting given the significance of the project to the beneficiary regions.”

“We call upon the electorates in the Bolga central constituency to vote against Isaac Adongo as his interest is antithetical to the wishes and aspirations of the constituents. He should be declared persona non-grata in the constituency. The personality to advance the interest of the constituents is Rex Asanga and we urge the people of the constituency to vote massively for him come December 7, 2020,” he said.