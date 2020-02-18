Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, an aspirant in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Sunyani East Constituency of the Bono Region says he can make the party more attractive in the 2020 elections.

He was addressing the press after submitting his nomination forms on Monday when he made the remark.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah noted that the current Member of Parliament for Sunyani, Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, has done his best for the past 12 years adding that “I also intend to add on to what they have done and I would add on by doing the right things so that the party would be more attractive.”

He also added that he will ensure that the party’s structures are strengthened.

“The party is built on structures, and the structures are the polling stations we have. So my plan is to make sure that we resource polling stations and the electoral areas because without them we cannot win elections. So my promise to the delegates who are the polling station executives is that if I am given the mandate I don’t think I would sideline them in anything I do.”

“If we want to go far then we need to come together. Love is the heart of everything and that is what I am bringing to Sunyani East. Anyone who has been offended must be brought on board.”