The Asokwa District Court has once again remanded Edwin Awuku and his wife Belinda Awuku for their alleged role in the killing of a 46-year-old woman at the Cedar Crescent Hotel in Kumasi.

Edwin Ewuku and his wife, Belinda Awuku appeared before the court today, Friday but were without with a lawyer to represent them.

As a result, the third hearing was adjourned to 21st February 2020.

The court presided over by Her Worship Rosemarie Afua Asante, in her ruling remanded Edwin Awuku into police custody due to an injury he sustained, while his wife was remanded into prison custody.

After the hearing, the police had to leave with the accused persons through the back door due to tension from the family members of the deceased who attempted to attack the suspects complaining of disrespect from the wife of the prime suspect, Belinda Awuku.

Some of the family members registered their displeasure over the absence of the Counsel adding that 22nd February which is a day after the adjourned date, 21st February 2020 is when the deceased will be buried.

“Since it is in the hands of the courts, we are hoping that they would do the right thing. We are not distancing ourselves from the case. We will follow it until the case has ended. What hurts us now is the point where the suspect’s wife kept insulting us. As to why they did that to our sister, we don’t know. All we are doing now is to wait for the verdict,” one of the relatives said.

Background

Edwin Awuku who is a driver at the Bank of Ghana in Kumasi, and the deceased, Comfort Owusu Afriyie went to book a room at the Cedar Crescent hotel together on Wednesday, 1st January 2020 at 9 pm.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Supt. Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw, their investigations showed that the accused and the deceased then left the hotel but returned around 11 pm and the accused allegedly shot Comfort Owusu Afriyie shortly after that.

The prosecution continued that Edwin Awuku after realizing that the girlfriend, Comfort, had died, took his phone, the victim’s phone and the pistol home and hid them in his house and informed his wife of the act.

His wife then joined him to go back to the hotel to report that armed robbers had attacked them, leading to the death of one person and Edwin Awuku sustaining injuries in his forefinger.